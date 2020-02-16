First Owasco craft fair and chili cook-off to help playground upgrade

OWASCO — The reason Connie Ryan organized the Hamlet of Owasco's first Craft Fair and Chili Cook-off laid in the yard behind the fair itself: the "hamlet playground" that residents are hoping to get updated.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, people walked through the rows of vendors selling hand-made crafts, like law ornaments, reusable litter bags and crochet work, as well as baked goods and honey, jewelry, books and wine glasses.

Then they could sample different kinds of chili from a separate room in the Owasco Fire Department's Station 3 and cast their vote for which one should win the chili cook-off.

The craft fair was announced on Facebook only "a few weeks ago," which is also when they started to advertise for artists, Ryan said. Still, about 20 vendors signed up for spots through Facebook and text.

"We decided to do this to bring the community together and do something to break up the winter monotony of cabin fever," Ryan said.

Community members wanted to update the hamlet playground, which Ryan said doesn't get as much attention as the Town of Owasco's other playground at 6 Bristol Ave. that boasts a splash pad in the summer.