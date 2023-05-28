Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How about New York cheesecake as part of a religious celebration? When Christians celebrate Pentecost, that particular dessert rarely figures into the equation. However, the observance of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot often has mouths savoring that delicious treat.

Can we imagine cheesecake as a holy food?

OK, backing up a bit — "Shavuot" is the Hebrew word for “weeks.” It is one of the three festivals in the Hebrew scriptures required for pilgrimage to the temple in Jerusalem. The other two are Passover (or Pesach) and the Feast of Tabernacles (or Sukkot).

Quick note: This is being written by a Christian, so to our Jewish friends, I beg indulgence if the picture isn’t precisely accurate!

Shavuot was originally a harvest festival when the first of the crops sprouted, thus the term “firstfruits,” which were brought to the temple. It was observed seven weeks and one day after Passover — 50 days. In Greek, “Pentecost” means 50. For Christians, Pentecost is today. For Jews, Shavuot ended yesterday at sundown; it is celebrated for two days. The timing difference is due to Shavuot being counted after Passover and Pentecost being counted after Easter.

When the Romans destroyed the temple in the year 70, there was nowhere to bring the firstfruits. Consequently, the focus shifted to the revelation of Torah to Moses at Mount Sinai. Other than the exodus from Egypt, this is the premier event giving identity to the Jewish people. Lacking any specific requirements, Shavuot is kept by special services, recognizing it as a day of rest, and among other events, enjoying holiday meals. Dairy foods are highlighted, thus the mention of cheesecake!

Still, the divine encounter with Moses, associated with the day of Pentecost, is front and center. That is given special attention. One way of giving that attention is by pulling an all-nighter while engaged in the study of scripture. Some might suggest having coffee and strong tea on hand!

There is a legend saying God offered the Torah to 70 different nations, doing so in their own languages. All refused to accept it. However, when God approached Israel at Sinai, the word was welcomed. By the way, that puts a different spin on Israel being God’s “chosen” people. They “chose” to follow the Torah. (Perhaps the word "Torah" is better translated as “instructions” or “teachings.”)

In the New Testament, in Acts 2, we see Jews from many far-flung nations gathered in Jerusalem to celebrate the feast of Pentecost. We are told how the Holy Spirit rushed in like a violent wind with fire. Descending upon them all, they spoke in tongues of their native languages, praising the Lord.

The legend of the nations refusing the word of the Lord was reversed.

Can we see, or better, can we hear those with their own languages understanding each other? The nations represented did not all live in blissful accord with one other. Understanding that, the Pax Romana, the “Roman peace” of the Empire, imposed in a somewhat and imperfectly harmonious way a sense of stability and prosperity.

If we care not to say “the Spirit of the Lord” was at work in the Roman political order, can we at least envision a spirit of acceptance and appreciation at work, fostering even at some small level a state of awe and deference? Can our American political order live up to that? Can we imagine a spirit giving birth to the word of revolution?

I’m not really speaking of revolution on a national scale. Rather for each of us, it must start from within: a revolution within our minds, hearts and spirits.

That is the promise and power of Shavuot, of Pentecost.

There is a word pointing to a reality beyond our imagining, beyond our usual frame of reference. It bears an unveiling; it displays the debris. It burns away the impurities. We are given power to say no to squandering our lives and resources on meaningless consumption. We are given courage to embrace a lifestyle not dictated by marketing trends or unhealthy spending habits.

It is the word come alive. It is the word revealed at Sinai, the word spoken at Pentecost. It is not simply the word to be read. It is the word desiring to befriend us, to unleash our creativity.

That is the word we desperately need when it calls our name.