Road cyclist
A Fall Fest and fitness challenge will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Howland Farm Museum, 1395 Sherwood Road, Aurora.

Participants can choose from three courses along country roads with views of Cayuga Lake, then run, walk or bike that distance. Afterward, there will be food from Ward's Food Truck, live bluegrass music by Simmerin' Stew, local artisans and craft vendors, historical demonstrations, family activities and more at the museum.

Registration is $5 to $10.

For more information, visit localraces.com/events/aurora-ny/5-15-42k-fall-fitness-challenge.

