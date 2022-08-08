Fitness program for cancer survivors returning to Auburn YMCA

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will offer its next session of LiveStrong, a 12-week fitness program for adult cancer survivors, beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

The program will take place twice a week from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn.

Participants in the program work at their own level alongside other survivors, focusing on regaining stamina and strength that might have been lost during treatment. Sessions combine individual instruction and group activities with workouts that include cardiovascular, strength, flexibility and balance exercises.

The goals of the program are improving energy, building self-esteem, muscular strength and endurance, improving circulation and the ability to complete everyday tasks, reducing the severity of side effects of therapy and stress, and creating supportive relationships in a comfortable and safe environment.

A medical clearance and full health history intake must be completed. The program also includes a 12-week YMCA family membership and full access to the facilities in Auburn and Skaneateles.

For more information, contact Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.