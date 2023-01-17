Five Auburn grads to be added to Hall of Distinction﻿

The Auburn Education Foundation has named five graduates to its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction:

• Carmen Cosentino, East High Class of 1950, owner of Cosentino's Florist, winner of Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, floral advice columnist for The Citizen and internationally recognized speaker

• Patricia Ryder, Auburn High Class of 1974, retired special education teacher, advocate for people with disabilities, director of Camp Columbus and sponsor of student exchange programs

• Neil Salvage Jr., Auburn High Class of 1991, former president of Lending Tree, executive vice president of city search and president of digital sales for CBS, and founder/investor in Mackey Real Estate

• Dr. Joseph Freeman, Auburn High Class of 1977, first Black electee to the physician coroner position in the state of Louisiana (Iberville Parish), emergency medical physician and medical director

• Phillip Gregory Burke, Auburn High Class of 2002, playwright and actor whose works include the play "Flutter," performed in New York, and one-act monologue "Me and Mrs. Jones"

The hall was established to celebrate graduates who have distinguished themselves academically, professionally, personally or through civic achievements, and to inspire future students to pursue a similar path to success. Its class of 2023 will be inducted at a ceremony Friday, May 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn. Additional details will be announced later.

For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.