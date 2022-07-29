 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOD & DRINK

Five Cayuga County-area wineries win several medals at Wine Classic

Bright Leaf Vineyard

Bright Leaf Vineyard in King Ferry. 

 Provided by Eric Lewandowski

Five wineries in the Cayuga County area recently won several medals at the 2022 New York Wine Classic.

Organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, the competition included 694 entries from 101 state wineries this year.

Winning medals locally were:

• Anyela's Vineyards, Skaneateles (five gold, four silver and three bronze)

• Colloca Estate Winery, Fair Haven (one gold, two silver and three bronze medals)

• Bright Leaf Vineyard, King Ferry (two gold, four silver and two bronze)

• Montezuma Winery, Seneca Falls (two gold, five silver and three bronze medals)

• Treleaven Wines, King Ferry (two gold, six silver and two bronze)

For more information, including a full list of winners, visit newyorkwines.org.

