Five win Chancellor's Award at Cayuga Community College

Excellence in Classified Service: Deborah Purcell, senior typist, class of 1998 and 1999. Purcell started at the college as a tutor in 1996, leading study groups and encouraging students to take an active role in their education. In 1999 she was named assistant to the director of alumni affairs, and in 2009 she became the senior typist for the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development. In addition to helping students with registrations and payments, and completing classroom assignments, she has also helped veterans file for the right certifications and educational benefits.

Excellence in Professional Service: Amanda Reed, manager of Fulton campus, class of 2006. Reed returned to Cayuga as the evening/weekend administrator, and was responsible for overseeing classroom schedules, onsite projects and all other evening and weekend operations of the college's Fulton campus. She was named manager of the campus in 2016. Over the past year, she has helped coordinate COVID-19 response efforts on the campus, including testing, sanitation and personal protective equipment.