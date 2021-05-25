Five win Chancellor's Award at Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College has announced that five faculty and staff, including three alumni, have been recognized with the 2021 SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence:
Excellence in Faculty Service: Dr. Jerimy Blowers, associate professor, coordinator of wellness and intervention services, class of 1993. Blowers develops programs to enhance campus community health and wellness, provides personal counseling and serves as a behavioral health consultant and academic advisor for the Office of Student Engagement. He also leads the college's Behavioral Intervention Team and chairs the Violence Prevention Team.
Excellence in Teaching: Mary Bulkot, professor. An English professor who started at Cayuga in 2005, Bulkot has taught a variety of courses dedicated to writing and literature. She also regularly volunteers at open houses, helps recruit visiting artists and professors, and serves on committees for academic development and professional growth.
Excellence in Librarianship: Holly Kuhl, instruction and assessment librarian. Kuhl designs, teaches and coordinates assessment of the college library's curriculum, research classes and integration of information literacy instruction across college programs. She also supervised the revision of Cayuga's information literacy program and works with faculty to design research assignments and instruction.
Excellence in Classified Service: Deborah Purcell, senior typist, class of 1998 and 1999. Purcell started at the college as a tutor in 1996, leading study groups and encouraging students to take an active role in their education. In 1999 she was named assistant to the director of alumni affairs, and in 2009 she became the senior typist for the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development. In addition to helping students with registrations and payments, and completing classroom assignments, she has also helped veterans file for the right certifications and educational benefits.
Excellence in Professional Service: Amanda Reed, manager of Fulton campus, class of 2006. Reed returned to Cayuga as the evening/weekend administrator, and was responsible for overseeing classroom schedules, onsite projects and all other evening and weekend operations of the college's Fulton campus. She was named manager of the campus in 2016. Over the past year, she has helped coordinate COVID-19 response efforts on the campus, including testing, sanitation and personal protective equipment.
“Our recipients of the 2021 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence earned this tremendous recognition for their talent, their unwavering support for our students and our institution as a whole,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “Each of them plays an important part in supporting our students and helping them build the foundation for their academic and career success. I congratulate each of our recipients for earning this prestigious award.”