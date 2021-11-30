Flanick: Finding your Fight Club

The first two rules of Fight Club are crystal clear.

“Rule No. 1: Do not talk about Fight Club. Rule No. 2: Do not talk about Fight Club,” explained Tyler Durden, the main character played by Brad Pitt in the 1999 Hollywood film.

If you’ve never seen the movie, it’s quite a philosophical story narrated by a no-name character who describes the inner-workings of an underground Fight Club he co-founded with Durden.

The club attracted men who were tired of “behaving” according to tradition. It was an escape, a form of catharsis, and an exhilaration from breaking rules they had always followed without question.

The veneer of the film is men fighting, but the underlying lesson rests in personal development. It’s not really a story about violence, it’s a story about challenging your own status quos.

It represents the phenomenon of change — that people change when their pain has reached a breaking point, one where their only option is to do something different about their situation.

It’s where suffering meets its demise and a phoenix of newfound hope for a more positive experience rises from the ashes.

Perhaps navigating this process can be accomplished alone. However, it can be accelerated with a support network of trusting people who hold you accountable to your self-determined change. These support networks exist everywhere, especially if you seek them out.

Family, friends, co-workers or maybe even your own underground community can place you in a new, uncomfortable situation that refines you into a more resilient person when you come out on the other side of your personal suffering. Your own Fight Club — something you do for yourself without telling the world about it. A community that gives you the most positive chip on your shoulder that fosters the confidence to navigate any obstacle life throws your way.

For me, it’s my gym. It’s my underground Fight Club filled with people seeking change, or their own rise from the ashes.

For you, it might be the book club you’ve wanted to join. Perhaps it’s that martial art you’ve been wanting to try. It’s that thing you’ve been wanting to do, but haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

Either way, when you’re ready, seek out your own Fight Club.

Dan Flanick, of Auburn, is a strength and conditioning coach and owner of personal training business Skaneateles Strength & Fitness (SkanStrength) in Skaneateles. He has a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Ithaca College and a master's degree in coaching from Baylor University. Along with training athletes at Baylor and Cornell University, including several NCAA champions, he has written about health and fitness for many local and national publications. He is married to his wonderful wife, Taylor, and father to a four-legged child, Mowgli. For more information, visit skanatealesstrength.com or follow @SkanStrength on Facebook or Instagram.

