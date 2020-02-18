Flanick: Overcome insecurities at the gym

• Everyone starts somewhere. Whether you’re an ex-collegiate athlete, or it’s your first time ever stepping foot in the gym, every single person begins at square one. So when you see people in the weight room grinding out reps with heavy weight until they’re purple in the face, don’t think that’s what you need to be doing on your first day, week or maybe even year; heck, if you’re never interested in that kind of training, that’s OK, too. What someone else is doing in the weight room, isn’t necessarily what’s best for you. This entire process of going to the gym, getting healthier and getting stronger is a battle with only one competitor: you. This isn’t a competition versus the other athletes in the gym; it’s you against yourself, so strive to get 1% better every day.