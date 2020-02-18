Flanick: Overcome insecurities at the gym

You walk into the gym, look over at the free weights section and see all the “bros” doing bicep curls until it looks like their arms are going to pop like balloons, lifting hundreds of pounds, and grunting like mating gorillas. At first glance, that side of the gym isn’t the most welcoming environment to walk into as a beginner. Then, you switch your gaze to the cardio section, where super fit women aren’t sweating a drop on the stair master, doing fancy kicks, and “booty burning squat pulses” in front of the stretching mirrors. You know that strength is important, but you don’t want to get big and bulky with muscle like the guys in the weight room, so you make your way to the cardio section with the other ladies.
You feel self-conscious and insecure after not going to the gym in years, your chronic knee pain is hindering your goal of 100 squat pulse reps at a time, and you’re just vulnerable entering the gym in the first place. You’ve thought about hiring a personal trainer, in hopes of getting some actual instruction, guidance and clarity on how to reach the goals you have, but the only image of a personal trainer in your mind, is what’s portrayed on television and in commercial gyms. They just stand over you yelling at you to "do more” and count your reps ... right? Wrong. It doesn’t have to be this way. Going to the gym can be incredibly intimidating for someone who’s new to exercising and new to the gym environment, but following these three tips can help ease those gym nerves.
• Find a coach. If you’re new to exercising, you’ll need personalized instruction, an exercise plan that is tailored to you, your needs and your current capabilities. A coach should listen to your insecurities, your goals, your priorities and your aches and pains, take that information, and create a program for you that will set you up for success as much as possible. Your coach should have this laid out for you, walk you through what form should look like, and help you feel successful in the movements you’ve been prescribed. Make sure this coach holds you accountable to showing up and being consistent, along with sticking to the healthful habits you’re determined to maintain outside of the gym as well. These are major keys for a successful program, where many coaches and personal trainers fall short.
• Lift some weights. Contrary to popular belief, women lifting weights does not facilitate gaining as much muscle mass as men. Physiologically, most women don’t have as much muscle mass as men, especially in the upper body. Therefore, getting “bulky” from lifting weights and eating a balanced diet is almost impossible for most women to do. Instead of falling into trends of booty exercises and only doing cardio, use compound movements, like squats, deadlifts, leg press, bench press and overhead press. They all utilize an abundance of muscle mass throughout the body, which will be beneficial for gaining muscle and strength, giving that “toned” effect people so desire. Along with the muscle, strength and body composition benefits, getting stronger is an incredibly empowering experience in itself, both physically and psychologically.
• Everyone starts somewhere. Whether you’re an ex-collegiate athlete, or it’s your first time ever stepping foot in the gym, every single person begins at square one. So when you see people in the weight room grinding out reps with heavy weight until they’re purple in the face, don’t think that’s what you need to be doing on your first day, week or maybe even year; heck, if you’re never interested in that kind of training, that’s OK, too. What someone else is doing in the weight room, isn’t necessarily what’s best for you. This entire process of going to the gym, getting healthier and getting stronger is a battle with only one competitor: you. This isn’t a competition versus the other athletes in the gym; it’s you against yourself, so strive to get 1% better every day.
Going to the gym doesn’t have to be intimidating, stressful or a decision that’s filled with anxiety. Sometimes, we just need a little direction to get started. Invest in a coach, lift some weights, be consistent and understand that even the most elite athletes had their “first day” too. I hope today will be yours.
Taylor Allen Flanick is a Doctor of Chiropractic and strength coach at Skaneateles Strength & Conditioning on a mission to change the narrative of preventative and rehabilitative health care. She understands that pain, weakness, lifestyle diseases, many common injuries and general quality of life can and should be improved through the prescription of movement, exercise, nutrition education, and healthy lifestyle changes. She can be contacted at skanperformanceclinic@gmail.com.