Flanick: Tips for making New Year's resolutions last

How many years in a row have you over-committed yourself to your New Year’s resolutions? We’ve all done it before — committed to eating “clean” every meal, running each morning, hitting the gym seven days a week, getting 10,000 steps in every day, and completely eliminating your budget for dining out. These resolutions have a wonderful intent, but you could possibly be setting yourself up for failure if you’re trying to change every habit overnight. Instead of turning your whole world upside down so quickly, let’s try to look at how we can create long-lasting resolutions that you can stick to forever. Be SMART: This acronym stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.
One major tip when creating these goals is to start with a very specific goal. Let’s say your resolution is to “eat healthier” this year. What exactly does that mean to you? It could mean a myriad of things — eating more vegetables, drinking more water, increasing protein intake, eating out less, and the list goes on. However, if you choose just one of those more specific goals that fits under the umbrella of generally eating healthier, then you have something that you can measure and track.
In order to make sure you’re actually staying consistent to achieve your goal, we have to be able to measure progress. Let’s say that you’re determined to eat more vegetables this year. How are you going to make sure you actually do it? There are countless ways to do so — you could start a tally system in your phone, include at least one serving of vegetables in each meal you eat, or pack and eat vegetables as snacks throughout the day. Maybe you even start eating so many vegetables throughout the week that you start running out of them and have to go back to the grocery store for more, which you’ve never had to do before. The measuring aspect of working toward a goal may require some extra planning and conscious effort, but this is what is required to accomplish a goal.
Now, let’s say you’ve done everything you can — tried vegetables every way imaginable — but you still don’t like them and this prevents you from sticking to your original goal of eating more vegetables this year. Maybe you were audacious in your original goal setting and you’re feeling the pain of relapsing time and time again, feeling defeated and unsuccessful. Before we commit to a goal in its entirety, two incredibly important attributes should come to mind — attainable and realistic. Is the goal you’re striving for something that you can maintain and keep up with for the rest of your life? Is it something that’s within reach for you at this time? The answer to both of these questions should be “yes.” If not, it’s time to revisit the drawing board.
Lastly, but possibly the most important tip, is to orient your goals around a certain time period or a number of days per week that you’re looking to accomplish this goal. Doing so can help with long-term habit creation as well as ensure progress in achieving your goal. Whenever I work with someone on goal creation, I highly encourage creating goals that are going to be sustainable for life. I’m aware that it sounds like I’m asking for a large commitment here, but goals related to weight loss, exercise and health in general are never goals that we should be looking to accomplish for just the short term. What happens when 2020 is over and 2021 begins? Do you just completely abandon all of the great habits you’ve worked hard to achieve? I sincerely hope that’s not the case. Instead, I hope you take these goals that you’ve accomplished and continue building off of them for years to come.
Whether you’ve relapsed into your old habits already, are feeling unsuccessful in the goals you’ve created, or you’ve crushed your goals and are already looking for new things to accomplish for the rest of the year, I encourage you to be SMART: specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.
Taylor Allen Flanick is a Doctor of Chiropractic and strength coach at Skaneateles Strength & Conditioning on a mission to change the narrative of preventative and rehabilitative health care. She understands that pain, weakness, lifestyle diseases, many common injuries and general quality of life can and should be improved through the prescription of movement, exercise, nutrition education, and healthy lifestyle changes. She can be contacted at skanperformanceclinic@gmail.com.