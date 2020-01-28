Flanick: Tips for making New Year's resolutions last

How many years in a row have you over-committed yourself to your New Year’s resolutions? We’ve all done it before — committed to eating “clean” every meal, running each morning, hitting the gym seven days a week, getting 10,000 steps in every day, and completely eliminating your budget for dining out. These resolutions have a wonderful intent, but you could possibly be setting yourself up for failure if you’re trying to change every habit overnight. Instead of turning your whole world upside down so quickly, let’s try to look at how we can create long-lasting resolutions that you can stick to forever. Be SMART: This acronym stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.

One major tip when creating these goals is to start with a very specific goal. Let’s say your resolution is to “eat healthier” this year. What exactly does that mean to you? It could mean a myriad of things — eating more vegetables, drinking more water, increasing protein intake, eating out less, and the list goes on. However, if you choose just one of those more specific goals that fits under the umbrella of generally eating healthier, then you have something that you can measure and track.