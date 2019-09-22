Volunteers will be assembling cleaning kits and hygiene kits for flood victims from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the small pavilion at Conquest Park, 1289 Fuller Road, Conquest.
The items will be sent through the United Methodist Committee on Relief, so the list of requested items is specific to:
Cleaning kits
• One 32-64-ounce bottle liquid laundry detergent
• One 16-40-ounce bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner (no spray cleaners)
• One 16-34-ounce bottle dish soap
• One 4-8-ounce pump spray air freshener (three solid, or three gel fresheners also acceptable)
• One 6-14-ounce pump spray insect repellent (pack of 10-20 wipes also acceptable); pump spray bottles must have protective covers
• One scrub brush with or without handle
• 18 reusable cleaning wipes, no terrycloth, microfiber or paper towels; remove from packaging
• Five scouring pads sponges, no stainless steel pads with soap in them; remove from packaging
• 36-50 clothespins
• One 50-100-foot clothesline (cotton or plastic line)
• 24-count roll of heavy-duty trash bags (33-45-gallon sizes); remove from packaging
• Five N95 particulate respirator dust masks (1-3-millimeter thickness); no surgical masks
• Two pairs kitchen gloves, durable for multiple uses; remove from packaging
• One pair work gloves, cotton with leather palm or all leather
Hygiene kits
• One hand towel (15 by 25 to 17 by 27 inches); no kitchen, cleaning, or microfiber towels
• One washcloth; no kitchen, cleaning or microfiber towels
• One comb, must be sturdy with at least 6 inches of teeth; no pocket combs or picks; rattails and combs without handles are acceptable but must have at least 6 inches of teeth
• One toenail or fingernail clipper; no emery boards or metal nail files
• Bath-size soap (3-ounce bar or larger), no Ivory or Jergen's soap; do not remove from packaging
• One adult toothbrush, do not remove from packaging; personal advertising not acceptable
• 10 adhesive bandages (.75 by 3 inches); common household bandages acceptable
• One 1-gallon resealable bag
Cash donations for shipping or buying items will also be accepted.
For more information, or to arrange donation, call Joni Lincoln at (315) 776-4726.