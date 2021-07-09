Flower farm: New Union Springs business sells wildly popular bouquets

SPRINGPORT — Kailie Nolan has always felt creative.
But the Springport native could never find the right outlet for her creativity. By last year, she started to think she never would.
Then Kailie and her husband, Charlie, opened a farm stand on the edge of their Spring Street Road home in the spring of 2020. Built by a friend, the stand offered flowers and vegetables the Nolans grew on their five-acre property. What they thought was just a way to sell their surplus produce, however, led Kailie to the creative outlet she had been looking for all her life.
Within the first couple weeks the stand was open, the Nolans began fielding preorders for the bouquets Kailie arranged. So she and Charlie turned them into a business, Wildflower Creek Farm. It offers flowers at the farm on weekend mornings, at the Owasco Farmers Market on Wednesday evenings and by request for funerals, weddings and other special occasions.
Kailie, who grew up on her mother and stepfather's farm a few roads away from her and her husband's, was no stranger to growing flowers. But arranging them was new — and fulfilling.
"It's something that just took hold of me. Now I can't do anything else," she told The Citizen during an interview among her flower beds on Thursday.
"Every time I look at a flower I just see what I can do with it. I just want to cut it and create with it," she said. "It brings me peace."
Kailie had 10 raised beds last summer, but this spring she and Charlie planted several more beds for a total of about a quarter acre of flowers. Her bouquets feature whatever's in season. Growing on Thursday were snapdragons, strawflower, scabiosa (pincushion flowers), foxglove, sweet William, celosia (wool flowers), zinnias and, her favorite, orange queen.
The Nolans focus on uncommon varieties of flowers, Kailie said. They consider their business a boutique operation, and in the world of flowers, she believes there's plenty of room for one. About 80% of the cut flowers sold in America are imported, a statistic that fertilizes what she described as a movement toward local growers like Wildflower Creek Farm.
"That's what was missing," she said. "People don't do that anymore. You can't find homegrown flowers that are fresh anywhere."
Those who do grow flowers locally are a close, supportive community, Kailie said. She has taken classes with some of them, formally learning the art of floral design. She has also become friends with Emily Claire, of Sister Silos Flower Farm in Moravia, and encourages those with an eye for local flowers to visit that and other stands in the Cayuga County area.
Kailie wants to do her part to grow the local flower community next year, when she and Charlie expand their business onto two acres they own across the road. Along with growing more flowers, they want to build a small barn for design workshops and other events there. Steps like flower delivery are further away, however, as the word-of-mouth that built the business is still strong.
"I think people really want to support the local, small businesses in their community, which has been wonderful," Kailie said. "This has grown from others' love of flowers, just like mine."
