Flower farm: New Union Springs business sells wildly popular bouquets

"It's something that just took hold of me. Now I can't do anything else," she told The Citizen during an interview among her flower beds on Thursday.

"Every time I look at a flower I just see what I can do with it. I just want to cut it and create with it," she said. "It brings me peace."

Kailie had 10 raised beds last summer, but this spring she and Charlie planted several more beds for a total of about a quarter acre of flowers. Her bouquets feature whatever's in season. Growing on Thursday were snapdragons, strawflower, scabiosa (pincushion flowers), foxglove, sweet William, celosia (wool flowers), zinnias and, her favorite, orange queen.

The Nolans focus on uncommon varieties of flowers, Kailie said. They consider their business a boutique operation, and in the world of flowers, she believes there's plenty of room for one. About 80% of the cut flowers sold in America are imported, a statistic that fertilizes what she described as a movement toward local growers like Wildflower Creek Farm.

"That's what was missing," she said. "People don't do that anymore. You can't find homegrown flowers that are fresh anywhere."