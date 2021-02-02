Follette: Medications for opioid use disorder, explained

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A law enacted in the U.S. in 1919 (an addendum to the Harrison Act of 1918) made it illegal for a doctor to prescribe opioids to a person with an opioid use disorder even in the course of treating their disease. Therefore, using methadone to treat addiction was not only controversial in 1961, but it required the enactment of new laws. The laws state that with few exceptions, methadone for the treatment of opioid use disorder can only be administered or prescribed at a clinic that also provides talk therapy. Also, the prescription for methadone to be taken at home is governed by the length of time in successful treatment. Because of its abuse potential, methadone is a schedule II drug.

I was the physician at a methadone clinic in Albany in 1996. I found it to be an effective treatment for heroin addiction, but it was not without issues, including abuse and trading of “take homes” for other drugs. Most of the patients in the clinic achieved stability, and currently, methadone is my second most-prescribed medication for pain patients needing opioids.