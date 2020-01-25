Food Bank of CNY thanks First Love for service

Food Bank of Central New York would like to express our gratitude to two of our longtime community members, Bob and Lorraine Canino.

Throughout the past 40 years, Bob and Lorraine have worked in partnership with the Food Bank through their congregation, First Love Ministries, to help provide food assistance to the Auburn community. They have continued to help thousands of our neighbors overcome the struggle against hunger. We wish Bob and Lorraine well and express our heartfelt gratitude for their service to the community!

This year also marks 35 years Food Bank of Central New York has been helping to feed the hungry throughout our central and northern New York service area. Every day, we deliver product to our network of partner agencies (food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, and more). We help distribute healthy food to men, women, and children struggling with hunger in the communities we serve.

Today, hunger looks very different than it did when we first opened our doors in 1985. In some of Auburn’s lower income neighborhoods, more than 25% of the population are food insecure and do not know where their next meal is coming from. This percentage includes many children and senior citizens.

