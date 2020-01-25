Food Bank of CNY thanks First Love for service

Food Bank of Central New York would like to express our gratitude to two of our longtime community members, Bob and Lorraine Canino.
Throughout the past 40 years, Bob and Lorraine have worked in partnership with the Food Bank through their congregation, First Love Ministries, to help provide food assistance to the Auburn community. They have continued to help thousands of our neighbors overcome the struggle against hunger. We wish Bob and Lorraine well and express our heartfelt gratitude for their service to the community!
This year also marks 35 years Food Bank of Central New York has been helping to feed the hungry throughout our central and northern New York service area. Every day, we deliver product to our network of partner agencies (food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, and more). We help distribute healthy food to men, women, and children struggling with hunger in the communities we serve.
Today, hunger looks very different than it did when we first opened our doors in 1985. In some of Auburn’s lower income neighborhoods, more than 25% of the population are food insecure and do not know where their next meal is coming from. This percentage includes many children and senior citizens.
The Food Bank currently works with eight independently organized and operated emergency food programs in the Auburn community, providing assistance to individuals and families in need. During our last fiscal year, these partner agencies distributed 522,359 pounds of food to those in need in the Auburn community. We continue to offer our support to our Auburn community and all of our partners as we have in the past.
We do, however, still need your help to continue to provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need. To get involved in our mission, you can host a food drive in support of your local pantry, volunteer your time or send a monetary donation to the Food Bank in support of our work in Auburn and Cayuga County. When we work together, we ensure our neighbors struggling with hunger have nutritious food provided to them.
To learn more about how you can help, or if you’re in need of support, please visit www.foodbankcny.org or call Food Bank of Central New York at (315) 437-1899.
Karen L. Belcher is interim executive director of the Food Bank of Central New York. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.