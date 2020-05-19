Food drive, pizza fritte sale to be held in Auburn area

A canned food drive and pizza fritte sale drive-thru event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
The event is presented by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Auburn Police Department and TomatoFest.
Canned food donations can be dropped off, then drivers can buy fresh pizza fritte by the Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn.
All donations and proceeds will go to Cayuga County food pantries.
