For people in Cayuga County with mental health issues, COVID-19 hits hard

A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
For people in Cayuga County with mental health issues, the coronavirus pandemic has been a multifaceted problem. Fear of catching the virus has compounded their anxieties. Services like support groups and counseling have stopped or gone online. And being alone at home has tested already tenuous relationships.
What's worse, though, is that the damage the pandemic does to people's mental health may not have peaked yet.
Darren Tripiciano, a licensed clinical social worker with East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, said that peak may be coming soon.
"I think there'll be a breaking point. The novelty of the situation is just starting to wear off," he said Thursday. "Some people are OK with being home all the time."
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
Indeed, Tripiciano said he has yet to see much of a surge in counseling sessions since the pandemic began. Most of those sessions, which he conducts via telehealth, are frequent ones with people with developmental disabilities trying to process what's going on. But many of the people Tripiciano saw regularly before the pandemic have been less regular since. He believes that's because, since the pandemic began, they've simply had to deal less with the outside world, and that was the source of most of their problems.
For others, however, the pandemic has already been harmful to their mental health.
Michael J. Dennis, 40, of Auburn, who's bipolar, said his anxiety and depression have spiked over the last month. He's been prescribed Trazodone to help him sleep.
Much of his anxiety stems from his job: Dennis works at the self-checkout stations at Tops in the city. Many customers get impatient with him because he has to wipe down the stations after every use. Others don't follow the store's mask requirement and step into his personal space. But he understands why those who do wear masks aren't in the best mood. He wears one, along with a face shield and gloves, both because it's state policy and because he's worried about his immune system, having caught the flu in February. They make it tough to breathe, he said.
Above all, Dennis knows that the way customers treat him, like everything else about the coronavirus pandemic, is out of his control.
"I have to understand there's nothing I can really do to change anyone else's anxiety," he said. "I can only change my own anxiety."
Dennis continues to receive counseling by telephone during the pandemic. Without facial expressions, it's not as effective as in-person counseling, he said. It's easier to get distracted, or multitask.
Staying home during the coronavirus pandemic is hard on everyone.
That's been the experience of Tripiciano, too. Children, in particular, can be difficult to engage for a 45-minute video call unless their parent is sitting next to them. He also prefers meeting new patients in person to get a better read on them. But for those he's been counseling for awhile, telehealth has been "working great," Tripiciano said.
This week, Dennis had an appointment with his therapist through Cayuga County Mental Health. He agrees that over the phone, service providers can provide those they've been seeing awhile with levels of care comparable to in-person sessions. His therapist has been helping Dennis with relationships for the past year. But they haven't been easy to form, or maintain, during the pandemic.
Still, relationships are worth the work, said Deana Stone, 50, of Auburn.
Also bipolar, Stone has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and agoraphobia as well. Though she can no longer attend her one or two meetings a week, she posts on Facebook support groups, and has a friend she messages several times a day. That's important because, if Stone goes a day without sending a message, her friend calls her out, she said.
"I want to go back into my shell sometimes. It's difficult for me to even open my curtains," she said. "Some days I just want to keep the world out. I get overwhelmed with all the news."
The pandemic has been particularly hard on Stone's agoraphobia, she said.
Before, she was working toward not having panic attacks every time she left the house. But because she's not supposed to leave for the time being, that work has been undone. Earlier this week when Stone went to Walgreens, "it was a lot" just for her to walk through the door. And she has asthma and emphysema, so the virus has been an additional source of anxiety for her.
Stone receives services from Cayuga County Mental Health and Unity House of Cayuga County, which she called "very helpful." Her case manager checks in every day, both to see how she's doing and whether she's showing any signs of COVID-19. And the calls just give her another chance to talk to someone, she said.
Tripiciano said those connections are how we will make it through the pandemic, mental health issues or not.
People tend to focus on themselves, but realizing that everyone is experiencing the same problems can lighten their anxiety. He recalled counseling a man recently whose family was ridiculing him for wearing a mask in public. But he felt better, and less isolated, after talking to Tripiciano, who helped the man realize that wanting to wear a mask is perfectly normal right now.
"Stay connected," he said. "We're in this together."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.