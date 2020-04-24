For people in Cayuga County with mental health issues, COVID-19 hits hard

Dennis continues to receive counseling by telephone during the pandemic. Without facial expressions, it's not as effective as in-person counseling, he said. It's easier to get distracted, or multitask.

That's been the experience of Tripiciano, too. Children, in particular, can be difficult to engage for a 45-minute video call unless their parent is sitting next to them. He also prefers meeting new patients in person to get a better read on them. But for those he's been counseling for awhile, telehealth has been "working great," Tripiciano said.

This week, Dennis had an appointment with his therapist through Cayuga County Mental Health. He agrees that over the phone, service providers can provide those they've been seeing awhile with levels of care comparable to in-person sessions. His therapist has been helping Dennis with relationships for the past year. But they haven't been easy to form, or maintain, during the pandemic.

Still, relationships are worth the work, said Deana Stone, 50, of Auburn.