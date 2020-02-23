Former Auburn professor pens two books on state politicians

Retired Cayuga Community College professor Dr. Daniel Schultz has recently released two biographies on early 20th century New York politicians.
"The Political Lives of James K. McGuire" and "Tarnished Hero" capture the scandalous legacies of McGuire and James Mark Sullivan. Both dedicated to Irish nationalism, their careers were often overshadowed by their scandals and their ties to the German government during World War I. McGuire was a three-term mayor of Syracuse, newspaper owner and lobbyist who was indicted several times for financial crimes, but never brought to trial. Sullivan was a journalist who became an attorney and, later, American ambassador to the Dominican Republic. He, like McGuire, also tried to help Ireland break away from England.
“McGuire tried to run guns to Ireland but ultimately rejected the cause due to the conflict’s violence, and Sullivan ran a successful film company that celebrated Irish culture and resistance to British rule,” Schultz said in a news release. “They’re always going to be linked by their faith in Irish nationalism, and how they tried to support that cause, even if in their own time their efforts weren’t successful.”
Schultz taught at Cayuga for 47 years, and received the SUNY Chancellor's Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Scholarship before his retirement in 2013. He said the library staff at the Auburn campus was "invaluable" to his research for the books.