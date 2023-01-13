 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HISTORY

Former Auburnian releases novel about local folk tale

  • 0
'Lady in White'

A former Auburnian who worked at the Seward House Museum will release his second novel on March 2.

Set in Rochester, Zachary Finn's "The Lady in White" is inspired by the local folk tale of the "White Lady's Castle," about a woman who went "mad" after her daughter ran away, and haunted the ruins of their home. The novel is framed around a Ph.D. candidate's interview with a disgraced historian, who shares the tale.

The novel is being published by Vulpine Press. Finn continues to reside in central New York with his dog, Bruce, and girlfriend, Natalie.

For more information, visit vulpine-press.com or find Finn on Twitter or Instagram @finzach135.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you drop your phone in water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News