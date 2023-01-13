Former Auburnian releases novel about local folk tale

A former Auburnian who worked at the Seward House Museum will release his second novel on March 2.

Set in Rochester, Zachary Finn's "The Lady in White" is inspired by the local folk tale of the "White Lady's Castle," about a woman who went "mad" after her daughter ran away, and haunted the ruins of their home. The novel is framed around a Ph.D. candidate's interview with a disgraced historian, who shares the tale.

The novel is being published by Vulpine Press. Finn continues to reside in central New York with his dog, Bruce, and girlfriend, Natalie.

For more information, visit vulpine-press.com or find Finn on Twitter or Instagram @finzach135.