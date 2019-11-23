My brother and I visited Auburn NY after having moved away 50 years ago. We did not know quite what to expect, but we were sure delighted!
Everyone was so very hospitable! Eric, the front desk clerk at the beautiful Hilton Garden Inn, shared lots of Auburn history and advised us on sites to see; what a fine fellow he is! We started with the YMCA and found Bill Brown who dropped everything to give us a VIP tour. He proudly showed us everything old and new. What a wonderfully maintained and professionally managed operation. It was neat to see that the smaller swimming pool is still being operated, where we learned to swim.
The folks at Gretchen’s Confections, advised us who to speak with to learn the fate of the old newsstand that my brother and I purchased comic books from. Additionally, the candies were far tastier than anything we have in my current hometown. We spoke with “old-timer” Matt at Angelo’s pizza; a super nice guy who filled us in on a lot of Auburn history since 1977. A quick shoe adjustment at Sam’s Shoe Service proved to be a nice experience with Sam Jr. who’s friendly service is something you don’t find at big box stores.
We went to the Second Baptist church across from Hermann Avenue school where I attended kindergarten.
Outside of the church we ran into Dr. Guy Rathmell, father of the lead pastor, who without hesitation opened the building for us so I could see where I first attended school. We visited the HT administrative center in search of records and came across two of the nicest people, Pam Skomsky and Jeff Pirozzolo. Pam and I reminisced of having walked in in our Halloween costumes at halftime of the high school football game.
My brother attended his first yoga class ever at the Zen Den yoga studio. A great enhancement for Auburn. We also toured the William Seward house. Our tour guide, Terri, did a fantastic job and answered all our questions. We also ate well. The Osteria Salina was so good, we ate their twice.
Although we were unable to enter our old house on Wegman Street (I think I scared off the owners), we admired how well the older homes have been excellently maintained.
Thank you, Auburn, for your great hospitality!