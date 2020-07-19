Former Scipio historian has poems published

Longtime Scipio resident and former town historian Sandie Gilliland has had two poems published in the "Florida Bards Pinellas County Poetry Review."

The poems are titled "A Soldier's Homecoming" and "Sleepwalk." The anthology is available through Amazon.

Gilliland is a retired social worker who has actively written since her early teens, and was first published in 1971. She also owned a small genealogy business from which she has retired, and now spends much of her time enjoying the Gulf Coast beaches of Florida.