Former Scipio historian has poems published
LITERATURE

Former Scipio historian has poems published

{{featured_button_text}}
Poetry
Deposit Photos

Longtime Scipio resident and former town historian Sandie Gilliland has had two poems published in the "Florida Bards Pinellas County Poetry Review." 

The poems are titled "A Soldier's Homecoming" and "Sleepwalk." The anthology is available through Amazon.

Gilliland is a retired social worker who has actively written since her early teens, and was first published in 1971. She also owned a small genealogy business from which she has retired, and now spends much of her time enjoying the Gulf Coast beaches of Florida.

For more information about the anthology, visit localgemspoetrypress.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'He's unteachable': Doctor blasts Trump's latest mask remarks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News