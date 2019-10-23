Two Auburn students have been selected to the New York State School Music Association's Zone 3 Area All-State Orchestra, and another two have been selected to the Zone 3 Area All-State Women's Choir, the school district announced in a news release.
Ryan Packard, a ninth grade viola player, and Kaela Sova, a seventh grade viola player, were selected for the orchestra. Emerson Brown and Rylee Catalfano, both eighth grade sopranos, were selected for the chorus.
"We are very proud of these students and their accomplishments," said Adam Carkey, music department facilitator and Auburn Junior High School orchestra director. "The hard work and dedication demanded by their craft is evident. They will be excellent representatives of our music department."
The students will participate in concerts Nov. 2 at Ithaca High School.
For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.