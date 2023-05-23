Four faculty and staff members at Cayuga Community College have been recognized with the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence this semester.

The annual SUNY award recognizes winners for their commitment and accomplishments while emphasizing SUNY's dedication to classroom instruction, intellectual drive and support for local communities.

“Our recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence illustrate what it means to be dedicated to our students, our institution and our communities,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “Their belief in our students, their dreams and their potential is tireless, as is their confidence in our institution and the role we play in Central New York.”

The four recipients are:

Excellence in Faculty Service: Norman Lee, professor and director of student activities, who since 1996 has coordinated multicultural and performing arts programs, lectures, concerts, an annual retreat for student club leaders and new student orientation. He's also a certified diversity workshop trainer and last year earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities.

Excellence in Teaching: Sheila M. Myers, professor and coordinator of applied learning and honors study, who since 2011 has dedicated herself to preparing students for their chosen careers. She leads courses in ecology, environmental science, aquatic science, career and life planning, and service and leadership. She also advises the college's Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and has authored several novels.

Excellence in Professional Service: Shannon M. Patrie, registrar, who worked with faculty and administrators during COVID-19 to create a master schedule to accommodate changes in courses. She also helped lead the process of making sure students complied with pandemic guidance. She joined Cayuga in December 2016 after more than 15 years in leadership roles at other SUNY institutions.

Excellence in Classified Service: Haley Vitale, class of 2015, confidential administrative assistant to the provost and vice president for academic affairs. Vitale's responsibilities include support and coordination for the Strategic Priorities group, support for the college's Perkins Grant initiatives and a leadership and public-facing position with the Tuition and Fees Appeals Committee. She is also a member of the President's Council and is leading an initiative to install room scheduling software.

The winners were recognized at the college's commencement ceremony May 18 at Falcon Park.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.