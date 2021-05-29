Free airplane rides available to youth in Weedsport

The Citizen staff
Young Eagle Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Whitford's Airport, 3043 Ditmar Road, Weedsport.
The day will make airplane rides available at no cost to children ages 8 to 17. Sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, the national day has seen more than 2 million youth participate since 1992.
Young Eagle Day is limited to 100 participants, and COVID-19 guidance will be followed.
For more information, or weather updates, visit youngeaglesday.org/1842 or call organizer Jack Haggerty at (315) 415-2412.
