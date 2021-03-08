Free cancer tests available in Onondaga County

Free colorectal cancer screening tests are available from the Onondaga County Cancer Services Program.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Most often occurring in adults 50 and older, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States.

It can be prevented with regular screenings and the removal of precancerous polyps in the colon and/or rectum. The fecal immunochemical test kit is an at-home stool test that looks for blood in a stool, and a colonoscopy allows a doctor to view the inside of the entire colon to find polyps.

The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program offers free take-home fecal tests, such as the FIT Kit, for men and women 50 and older who do not have health insurance. If tests come back abnormal, follow-ups with a colonoscopy will be scheduled, and services are available at many sites in Syracuse and Onondaga County.

For more information, or to register for a free screening, call (315) 435-3653 or visit ongov.net/health/cancerscreening.html.

