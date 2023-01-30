Free Cayuga County tax prep program returning

The United Way of Cayuga County's free tax preparation program, CA$H for Cayuga County, will open for the season Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The program's IRS-trained volunteers can help participants maximize refunds by getting any credits they're eligible for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, which may give workers a larger refund than usual this year. Those with qualifying children and an income less than $59,187 can be eligible for a refund of up to $6,935. Those without children could be eligible for a smaller refund.

"The IRS estimates that four out of five workers claim the EITC they earned," the United Way of Cayuga County said in a news release. "This leaves billions of dollars on the table each year. We want to get the word out to those who are eligible to file a tax return even if they don’t owe any tax to claim the EITC. It’s money workers can use for groceries, rent, utilities and other bills."

For more information, or to make an appointment with CA$H for Cayuga County, call (315) 294-8797.