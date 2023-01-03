Free cervical cancer screenings available in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program is reminding people 21 and older who have a cervix to get screened for cervical cancer, as January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The cancer most often occurs in people 30 and older. Unlike many cancers, it can be prevented with the HPV vaccine and regular screenings (Pap and HPV tests) and follow-ups. Cervical cancer does not usually present symptoms in its early stages, so regular screening is critical to finding it early, the program said in a news release.

“People without health insurance are less likely to get cancer screenings. Cervical cancer is most often found in those who rarely get screened or have never been screened. Our program can help people without health insurance get screened,” said Dr. Kathryn Anderson, Onondaga County commissioner of health.

Free Pap and HPV tests are available through the program to people ages 40 to 64 who have a cervix and barriers to treatment, such as no health insurance.

For more information, or to review qualification for free cervical cancer screenings, visit ongov.net/health/cancerscreening.html or call (315) 435-3653.