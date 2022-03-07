Free colorectal cancer screenings available in Cayuga, Onondaga counties

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and both the Cayuga and Onondaga county health departments want the public to know that free screenings are available.

The Cancer Services Program of Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties and the Onondaga County Cancer Services Program are offering free screenings for people 45 and older who do not have health insurance. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has lowered the age for recommended screenings due to the rise in new cases among people 45 and older. Some may be at higher risk due to family history or symptoms, and may need to begin screenings before age 45. Screenings can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer or when treatment will work best.

Additionally, many have delayed screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Courtney McCallen of the Cortland County Health Department said in a news release.

"I can't stress enough how important it is for New Yorkers to get back to regular, on-time screening. Talk to your health care provider about your risks for colorectal cancer and your testing options," she said. "If you do not have health insurance or a health care provider, (we) may be able to help you."

For more information about the Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins counties program, call (607) 758-5523. For more information about the Onondaga County program, call (315) 435-3653.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0