Free lunches available at Auburn school this summer

Free grab-and-go lunches for children and adults will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, July 6 through Aug. 28, at the rear entrance of Genesee Elementary School, 244 Genesee St., Auburn.

The lunches are available to the public. Face masks must be worn.

The lunches are sponsored by Auburn United Methodist Church and the Food Bank of Central New York.

For more information, call Barb Loomis at (315) 406-8717.

