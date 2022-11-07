Free lung cancer screenings to be available in Auburn

With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, two medical providers in Auburn will offer free lung cancer screenings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY and CRA Medical Imaging will offer the screenings at the Diagnostic Imaging Center, 37 W. Garden St., Auburn. The screening is a low-dose CT scan that takes less than five minutes and is not painful.

“Lung cancer screening is a regular preventive health check, like a mammogram or a colonoscopy, and most people who get screened do not have cancer," said Ajeet Gajra, M.D., a medical oncologist from HOA, in a news release. “The low-dose CT checks your lungs while you are healthy and looks for any changes from year to year. With that information we can intervene with any necessary medical care as soon as possible.”

The screening is available to all people at high risk of lung cancer. Criteria includes being 50 to 80 years old and being a heavy smoker or having been one and quit within the last 15 years. A quiz to determine risk is available at hoacny.com/lungscreening.

Appointments for screenings are required by calling (315) 472-7504 ext. 1300; COVID-19 precautionary screenings and protocals will be required, including wearing a mask.

For more information, visit hoacny.com or craimaging.com.