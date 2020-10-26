Free lung cancer screenings to be offered in Auburn

Free lung cancer screenings will be offered by Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY and CRA Medical Imaging the morning of Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Diagnostic Imaging Center, 37 W. Garden St., Auburn.

The screenings are recommended for people at high risk of lung cancer (age 55-80, currently smoking or have quit within last 15 years, and history of heavy smoking). The screening is a low-dose CT scan that takes a few minutes and is not painful. All screening patients will be encouraged to share their results with their primary care physician.

“Lung cancer screening is a regular preventive health check, like a mammogram or a colonoscopy, and most people who get screened do not have cancer," said Nicole Taylor, DO, of CRA Medical Imaging, in a news release. “The low-dose CT checks your lungs while you are healthy and looks for any changes from year to year. With that information we can intervene with any necessary medical care as soon as possible.”

The free screenings will also be available at the same time at the Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY office at 5008 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.

Appointments are required. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (315) 472-7504.

