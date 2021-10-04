Free mammograms available in Onondaga County, Finger Lakes

Free mammograms are available through the Onondaga County Health Department and Finger Lakes Health during October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mammograms and any necessary follow-ups are available through Onondaga County's Cancer Services Program for women ages 40 to 74 who do not have health insurance or experience other barriers to screenings. For more information, or to arrange a mammogram, call (315) 435-3653 or visit ongov.net/health/cancerscreening.html.

Finger Lakes Health is offering walk-in screening mammograms from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in Suite 303 of Women's Health Services at 200 North St., Geneva, next to Geneva General Hospital. Walk-in screening mammograms will also be available from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

Routine mammograms at ages 40 and older are important to detect breast cancer early. One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, and most do not have a family history of the disease. Risk factors include having dense breasts, having radiation to the chest area early in life and more. Eating healthy foods, exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol and not smoking are recommended lifestyle choices to help prevent cancer.

