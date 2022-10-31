 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Free Narcan training to be held in Cato

  • 0
Narcan file

A Narcan dispenser is displayed during a Responding to Opioid Overdose training class sponsored by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services June 24, 2019, at Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A free community Narcan training will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the library at Cato-Meridian High School, 2851 Route 370, Cato.

Healing Cayuga will provide the training, its 19th of the year following one in October in Conquest with 15 participants. Participants receive a free Narcan kit and recovery resources.

Narcan nasal spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, saving someone's life. Healing Cayuga said local overdose witnesses have used it to help save 26 lives this year. Almost 200 overdoses have been reported this year, Healing Cayuga added, and six overdose deaths. Fatal overdoses almost always involve opioids, more than one substance, and the deadly synthetic fentanyl.

"It is critical for individuals who use any illegal substances (and people in their household) to have the opioid overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray at hand to be able to render first aid in case of an overdose emergency," Healing Cayuga said. "If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect. It may require multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person, which makes it crucial to call 911 when you witness an overdose, even after you started administering Narcan. The Good Samaritan Law protects you if you call 911 when you see or experience a drug overdose."

People are also reading…

For more information, or to request a free Narcan kit to be mailed to a home, visit cayugacounty.us/narcan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News