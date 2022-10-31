Free Narcan training to be held in Cato

Narcan nasal spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, saving someone's life. Healing Cayuga said local overdose witnesses have used it to help save 26 lives this year. Almost 200 overdoses have been reported this year, Healing Cayuga added, and six overdose deaths. Fatal overdoses almost always involve opioids, more than one substance, and the deadly synthetic fentanyl.

"It is critical for individuals who use any illegal substances (and people in their household) to have the opioid overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray at hand to be able to render first aid in case of an overdose emergency," Healing Cayuga said. "If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect. It may require multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person, which makes it crucial to call 911 when you witness an overdose, even after you started administering Narcan. The Good Samaritan Law protects you if you call 911 when you see or experience a drug overdose."