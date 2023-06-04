African American families are invited to have their portraits taken this month for Auburn's Black Family Album.

The portraits will be taken by Ellen M. Blalock, the Schweinfurth Art Center's artist in residence. Families will receive an 8-by-10 print and a digital copy, as well as a copy on fabric they can make into a quilt at a later workshop. A second print will become part of the album, which will be donated to Seymour Library's History Discovery Center.

Photo sessions will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11 and 18, and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, June 15 and 22, at the Schweinfurth, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

Participation, prints and the workshop are free, but reservations are requested.

The event is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts, the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and the City of Auburn Historic and Cultural Sites Commission as part of the city's Juneteenth celebration.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call (315) 255-1553.