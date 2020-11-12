Fresh inside and out: Auburn bakery to rebuild with drive-thru, more

Those who step inside the new bakery will feel more at home, Adriana continued. There will be a soft seating area with a fireplace, and another one with tables and chairs. Together, they'll seat up to 25 people — about 25 more than Camerons seats now. The stone chimney will also be part of the new building's façade, which the siblings described as more residential-looking than their current one.

"It'll be vastly different. We want to create something comfortable," Adriana said.

The project, which received site plan approval from the Auburn Planning Board Nov. 3, will begin with construction behind the current building in the winter or spring. After crews have completed as much of that work as possible, demolition will take place. Tony said the parking lot for the new building will be located where the old one stands now, and will have up to triple the capacity of the current lot.

The siblings said it's important to them to minimize the interruption to their business as much as they can. After the pandemic began, they greatly increased the amount of bread they make due to the scarcity of it at grocery stores, and they're grateful that the community supported them at such a precarious time. They see the new Camerons as a way of giving back.