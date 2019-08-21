SKANEATELES — Diane Comer said David Guerrero has become a member of the family in recent years.
David, 12, who lives in the Bronx, has stayed with Comer's family one week a year for three years now through the Fresh Air Fund, which allows New York City children to stay with volunteer host families to "experience outdoor summer adventures," according to the organization's website. The Comers are one of several host families for the organization in the Cayuga County area.
Comer said she and her husband, Shawn Comer, were convinced to become a host family by Marie Bailey and Kathleen Herr, the co-chairs for the Fresh Air program in Skaneateles, and her friend Julie Aspenleiter, whose family has been hosting David's cousin Miguel Saavedra for six summers. The Skaneateles program includes surrounding areas such as Auburn.
Comer, David and Miguel wrapped up a trip at the Charlie Major Nature Trail in Skaneateles Aug. 13, along with Comer's children Rory, Cate and Jack, Aspenleiter and her children, and Comer's neighbor Michael Alexander. Comer said her children get along well with David and always look forward to his visits. She said David is smart and a "very sweet kid," adding that she's glad David feels comfortable with them.
"Our kids have become very close to David, and he's kind of like a cousin now that lives in the Bronx and comes up to visit us once a year," Comer said.
The children talked and playfully teased each other as they walked through the trail. David said he enjoyed his time with the Comers, and that he prefers the quieter environment Skaneateles provides to the noise of New York City. He said Miguel's time with Fresh Air made him want to take on the program.
"It knew it was a fun experience," David said.
Comer said they took David to scenic areas that week like Taughannock Falls State Park and Orenda Springs in Marcellus, where he rode a horse for the first time. She noted that they've stayed around town more this year than previous visits.
Aspenleiter said Miguel is close to her family as well, as he and her children communicate periodically throughout the year.
Herr said she has known children who did the program who said it dramatically changed their lives. It allows children to experience things people in central New York may take for granted, she said, such as living near a lake, and opens them up to "a new environment, a new life."
Bailey said there were multiple host families in Skaneateles this summer, and added that she believes the program is beneficial for the children and the host families alike.
"I think they get a greater understanding of the way other people live," Bailey said.