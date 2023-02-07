A drive-thru fried dough sale will support a Weedsport student trip to Washington, D.C., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The sale will take place in the parking lot of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School at 2821 E. Brutus St. Longtime school board member Norm Chirco will be frying the dough and his mother will help students and parents to stretch and prepare it. Customers can use the school's main driveway, place orders and have them delivered to their cars.
Orders are $2. Proceeds from the sale will support a student trip to Washington from March 22 to March 26.
For more information, visit weedsport.org.