Friends of Hospice to sponsor Cayuga County children for Camp Healing Hearts

Camp Healing Hearts, a day camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one or special person, will take place Monday through Thursday, Aug. 22 through 25, in Manlius.

The camp is organized by Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Friends of Hospice will cover the cost of sending children from Cayuga County to the camp.

The camp is for children entering grades one through six in September. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Camp activities will include art, music, drama, healing circles, swimming, horseback riding, boating, kayaking, wall climbing and more at YMCA Camp Evergreen in Manlius.

For more information, call (315) 634-2208 or visit hospicecny.org.