From arrest to award: Auburn man, local farm win cannabis honors

Last month, David Clifford won an award for doing something that got him arrested 20 years ago.

The Auburn man took second place in the edibles category at the New York Harvest Fest's Cannabis Cup, held Oct. 7-10 in Washington County.

Clifford was honored for an apple pie cider infused with cannabis flower, he told The Citizen.

"It's just like apple cider with a little spice mixed in," he said. "It tastes just like liquid apple pie."

A local farm Clifford works at, Blessed Weed, also took second, third and fourth place in the cup's flower category.

For Clifford, the awards continue a 180-degree arc that began when New York state legalized recreational cannabis in March 2021.

"We used to have to hide before, but now we're coming to the light," he said. "It's definitely incredible how quickly it's come around. I've been waiting 25 years for this."

Clifford works with a team of about 10 at Blessed Weed, a 100-acre organic farm that also grows produce and raises livestock like chickens and pigs. The farm is based in the Auburn area, but does not list its address publicly. He joined the team after it secured a state license to cultivate hemp, he said. Together they break down, trim and process the farm's cannabis plants by hand.

Blessed Weed's hemp license qualified the farm for its conditional cultivation license from the state Office of Cannabis Management this year, Clifford said. The farm later intends to apply for a microbusiness license. Microbusinesses can grow, process and sell cannabis products, making them vertically integrated while other businesses are limited to one stage of production. The tradeoff is that microbusinesses are limited by size. New York state has yet to issue its final regulations, but other states have limited microbusinesses to 1,000 plants or 1,000 pounds of cannabis products per month.

Clifford said the farm's Cannabis Cup awards will help with those plans, raising Blessed Weed's profile among both consumers and fellow producers.

He won his own award, meanwhile, through a cannabis brand he operates called Nugghugger. The secret to his apple pie cider, he said, is infusing its brown sugar with full flower instead of distillate. The latter concentrates THC, but lacks the other cannabinoids that are optimal for medical uses. Clifford himself uses a medical license to grow his own cannabis.

The Nugghugger brand and its producers give back as part of their mission through efforts like school supply and Thanksgiving food drives, he added.

"We're trying to break the stigma that potheads are bad people," he said.

That stigma was strong in April 2003, when Clifford was arrested for growing cannabis in Elbridge. Neighbors had called police with a noise complaint, he said. Upon smelling cannabis, police discovered 199 plants in the residence. Clifford was ultimately given five years of probation, after which he left New York state. He later owned a dispensary in Colorado, where cannabis was legalized in 2012.

Along with planting seeds for the state's legal cannabis market, last year's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act also expunged Clifford's conviction. The change is still surreal to him, he said. Once, he didn't keep any paperwork related to growing cannabis because it could become evidence to police. Now he does, and even puts his cultivation history on his resume.

"All the places where I could apply for a job — I think they'll want to know I grew a long time ago," he said. "It hurt me for a long time, but now it's going to help me."

