Thanksgiving is a day to spend with family.
And though she'll be hours away from home entertaining a television audience that morning, Madalaina Raymond will still be spending the day with some of hers.
Madalaina, 15, will travel from Moravia to New York City on Saturday to dance in the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She's one of 22 teenage students in the Armstrong School of Dance, of Ithaca, who will make the trip. Under the banner of the Spirit of America Dance Stars, they'll perform with about 500 other dancers from top schools across the country.
Speaking to The Citizen Tuesday, Madalaina said she's excited to share the national stage with her fellow Armstrong students.
"My studio is amazing. The bonds we create there are like a second family," she said. "It's something I never want to leave."
The daughter of Madeline and Shawn Raymond, Madalaina has been dancing since she could walk, she said. Her mother has also danced her entire life, and now teaches at Armstrong.
Madalaina began taking dance classes when she was 2 or 3. Today, the Moravia High School sophomore takes eight classes at Armstrong. They span all styles, she said, but jazz is her favorite.
Dancing leaves Madalaina little time for other activities, though she and her mother will choreograph the Moravia school musical, "9 to 5," in March. And though she isn't sure whether she'll try to dance professionally, the 15-year-old plans to at least join a club or team when she goes to college in a few years.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's definitely in my future one way or another," she said.
Karen Armstrong Gorsky, director of the Ithaca school, said Madalaina dances with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.
"She's just a firecracker when she's performing," Gorsky said. "A lot of energy."
Jazz also happens to be the style of the Christmas-themed dance Madalaina will perform at the Macy's parade.
She and her fellow Armstrong students — who come from Ithaca, Lansing and other surrounding areas — will spend six days in Manhattan. They'll not only rehearse six hours a day with nationally known choreographers, but also tour the city, shop, see "Frozen: The Musical" on Broadway and more. Madeline said Spirit of America keeps the dancers busy, and assigns them chaperones.
This will be the fifth time Gorsky has sent dancers to the parade over the past 12 years, she said.
"For them to bring their talents from our small town to a big stage like New York City is a great self-esteem builder for them, and carries them onto a broader spectrum of the dance world," she said.
Thursday will be the first Macy's parade for Madalaina. She said she's a little nervous about the wintry November weather in Manhattan, but otherwise excited to perform along the 2.6-mile route through Midtown and see the entertainers and floats up close. The parade is watched by about 3.5 million people in person, and more than 50 million on television and streaming video.
For years, Madalaina was one of them. Watching the parade is a family tradition, she said. But this year, she'll be on the other side of it — with her other family.