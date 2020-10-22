From the archives: The Citizen's profile of the late Peter Basile

Esther's passing followed a year in which Dye also lost her mother and her husband, the latter to the same cancer that would claim Esther.

"I thought I didn't want to do this anymore," Dye said. "Then they bring me Peter, and I just loved him."

Dye said raising Kenneth mostly prepared her for her new guest. One has to have a sense of humor, she said, like when Peter tells people in Dunkin' Donuts that he was brought there by "the lady." Peter also has some anxiety. For instance, Dye can't tell him they're going out for ice cream in a week — he'll ask if they're going every day until they do. So she has to tell him right before they go.

Still, no amount of human services experience could prepare Dye for one part of hosting Peter: the people who, indeed, know him.

Whether it's diners at Smitty's Fish House or strangers tapping on Dye's window while she's pumping gas, Peter gets so much attention in public that she sometimes feels like a celebrity's chauffeur, she said. He's even been greeted by audience members at the Movie Tavern in Camillus and, at Waterloo Premium Outlets, a retired Auburn police officer now working as a security guard there.