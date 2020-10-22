From the archives: The Citizen's profile of the late Peter Basile

Author's note: Peter Basile, of Auburn, passed away Monday at the age of 78. I was fortunate enough to meet Peter a few years ago to write the below feature about him in advance of his 75th birthday. From talking to people about Peter it was clear that he wasn't just known throughout Auburn, but cherished. And from talking to Peter himself, it was abundantly clear why. His gentle presence made him a piece of the city's social fabric, and a sizable one. As the community mourns his passing, here once more is his story. Rest in peace, Peter.
AUBURN — You know Peter Basile.
Maybe you know him as the man holding court at Dunkin' Donuts, greeting customers between sips of black coffee. Maybe you know him as the regular marcher in Auburn's Memorial Day parade, flag jubilantly in hand. Or maybe you know him as the surprisingly graceful skater at Reva Rollerdrome, from the time he was 5 until the rink closed almost 70 years later.
If you don't know where you've seen Peter Basile, though, you know what you've seen on his gently scrunched face: a smile. And you know that you couldn't help smiling back.
Peter's nephew, Rob, is counting on those smiles this week as his uncle turns 75. On Friday, April 7 — two days after Peter's April 5 birthday — a ceremony will take place at Memorial City Hall where Mayor Michael Quill will read a proclamation honoring the Auburn mainstay.
Then, at Curley's Restaurant, an after-party will be held where guests can talk with Peter and share stories about him for a documentary Rob is making about his uncle and his stature in the Auburn community. It's hard to get the stories out of Peter, Rob said, but he expects many of the people Peter has touched will be happy to tell them April 7.
"You can't go anywhere in Auburn without running into somebody that knows Peter," Rob said. "He's just a fixture of this community."
It's hard to get those stories out of Peter because he has an intellectual disability. The umbilical cord connecting him to his mother, Catherine, was wrapped around Peter's neck at birth, depriving his brain of oxygen. It being the 1940s, Catherine and Peter's father, Tony, didn't understand the disability that resulted as they raised their son on Kensington Avenue on Auburn's west end.
Peter thrived on the skating rink, as well as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga's workshops and Camp Columbus, but he struggled in an Auburn school district unprepared for his disability. So he was institutionalized. Peter spent 10 years spanning his late teens to his early 20s at Newark State School, where he was prescribed medication for mood swings that he continues to take today.
By then, Peter had been given a nickname: "Crazy Pete."
Rob, now 48, "was almost embarrassed" by the name as he grew up the oldest of three to Anthony, Pete's brother, and Bonnie Basile. By his teens, though, Rob defended his uncle. Today, he sees "Crazy Pete" as a badge of honor. Though the Basiles didn't understand Peter's disability back then, Rob does now — and he also believes he understands why it leads some to call his uncle "crazy."
"The more stories people tell me about 'Crazy Pete,' it seems more like it derives from his happiness," Rob said. "They say, 'Pete, you're crazy! Why are you always happy?'"
Peter returned to Auburn on weekends during his treatment in Newark. Once it ended, he was cared for by his mother. Meanwhile, Rob saw his uncle on holidays, then less frequently after he enlisted in the Marine Corps and, later, relocated to southern New Jersey.
By 1980, Peter's mother had reached retirement age. Wishing for her son to receive attentive care and continue his Arc of Seneca Cayuga programs while she wintered in Florida, Catherine sought a new home for Peter through the state Office of Mental Health's Family Care program. She found one in Pat and Jim Burns, of Port Byron. They "treated Peter like a family member," Rob said.
Peter stayed in the Burns home until 2008, three years after Jim passed away. A second Port Byron family didn't work out. Then, in 2015, Catherine passed at the age of 96.
That was when Rob and his uncle became closer.
"All I have is Pete," said Rob, whose own parents have passed away as well. "He's kind of my responsibility."
Peter lived with Rob in New Jersey for a few months. Though he returns there for summers and holidays, Peter was never home in New Jersey, Rob said. He recalled a time he took his uncle skating there. After half an hour of greeting people at the rink, Peter grew frustrated because he wasn't being greeted back — not like he was at Reva Rollerdrome.
Support Local Journalism
So Rob searched for another Family Care home for his uncle. And, four weeks ago, Peter moved into the Elbridge home of Karen Dye.
Thursday at the Genesee Street Dunkin' Donuts, as Peter asked customers his signature "You know me?" and many responded in the affirmative, Dye said "it's been great" hosting Peter so far.
He's the second Family Care guest for Dye. Her son Kenneth, 37, also has an intellectual disability. After Dye retired from running a landscaping company due to arthritis, her daughter suggested Dye apply the knowhow she developed raising Kenneth to working in human services. Her first guest was Esther, who passed away in January after seven years at Dye's home.
Esther's passing followed a year in which Dye also lost her mother and her husband, the latter to the same cancer that would claim Esther.
"I thought I didn't want to do this anymore," Dye said. "Then they bring me Peter, and I just loved him."
Dye said raising Kenneth mostly prepared her for her new guest. One has to have a sense of humor, she said, like when Peter tells people in Dunkin' Donuts that he was brought there by "the lady." Peter also has some anxiety. For instance, Dye can't tell him they're going out for ice cream in a week — he'll ask if they're going every day until they do. So she has to tell him right before they go.
Still, no amount of human services experience could prepare Dye for one part of hosting Peter: the people who, indeed, know him.
Whether it's diners at Smitty's Fish House or strangers tapping on Dye's window while she's pumping gas, Peter gets so much attention in public that she sometimes feels like a celebrity's chauffeur, she said. He's even been greeted by audience members at the Movie Tavern in Camillus and, at Waterloo Premium Outlets, a retired Auburn police officer now working as a security guard there.
From Elbridge, Peter comes to Auburn two or three times a week. He used to come more often, but Rob said his uncle learned to enjoy staying home when he was in New Jersey. Now, Dye said, he'll sit in her home listening to Bing Crosby on her record player, humming, singing and then dancing along.
When Peter does come to Auburn, he spends much of his time with Sam Giangreco, a skills enhancement specialist III with the Arc of Seneca Cayuga.
Giangreco said he's known Peter all his life, but never thought he'd be working with him. Through the Arc's Senior Styles program, Giangreco teaches Peter everyday life skills and escorts him around the community. They also volunteer together, pushing wheelchairs to the beauty salon at The Commons on St. Anthony, cleaning the pews of Holy Family Church and more.
Every time Giangreco coughs, he said, Peter will touch his shoulder and ask, "You OK, Sammy?"
"It's a hoot," Giangreco said. "He watches over me like I watch over him."
After 75 years of walking, biking and skating all over Auburn, Peter "is in better shape than most people I know," Giangreco said. His neatly pressed pants hide legs as sturdy as those of a piano.
Molly Swartwood, a community mental health nurse through the state Office of Mental Health, has seen Peter for almost 12 years. You'd never know he's 75 not only because of the shape he's in, Swartwood said, but the cheer he shows. Every time she sees Peter he boastfully asks, "Are you gonna take my blood pressure?" She usually tells him she doesn't need to.
When it comes to Peter's care, Swartwood said, Rob is "extremely involved and wonderful." And with people like her and Giangreco watching out for Peter, Rob can rest easy despite his distance.
"Auburn has always looked out for him," he said. "Having his disability, we've never feared Peter walking around Auburn or people mistreating him."
Rob hopes his documentary can do justice to the bond Peter shares with his community. He's already shot B-roll, and plans to shoot Peter in his Auburn element — Doubledays games at Falcon Park, Mass at Sacred Heart Church and more — this summer. Rob's cousin Joe Graceffo, also of Auburn and now living in Napa, California, will help produce and release it — probably online, Rob said.
With that project, as well as Friday's proclamation honoring Peter, Rob said he won't be offended by anyone continuing to call his uncle "Crazy Pete." That's just how some people know him, he said.
Asked about his nickname, though, Peter has his own opinion: "No. Peter."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!