From the archives: The yellow ginkgo tree behind the Cayuga Museum

Author's note: The ginkgo tree behind the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn is at peak foliage this week. As visitors marvel at the yellow leaves and share pictures of them on social media, here once again is the story I wrote about the tree, its origins and its popularity last year.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art boasts many beautiful works inside its walls.

Its collection includes paintings by local artists William Bruce, Robert Goodnough and Frank Barney, whose landscapes are on display there until Jan. 8 in celebration of the museum's 85th anniversary.

But one of the most beautiful works of art at the museum can be found outside its walls: the awe-inspiring ginkgo tree in its backyard.

Though the tree's branches are now bare, just days ago they were alight with the ginkgo's signature canary yellow foliage. It's also the biggest ginkgo in the county, more than 62 feet tall and 14 feet in circumference. That brilliance and bigness have made the tree about as much of an attraction as anything in the museum's collection, said Geoffrey Starks, its director of development and outreach.

During the last several weeks, Starks said, people have regularly been stopping to take pictures of the ginkgo. Many were posted to social media, where the tree is a popular topic this time of year.

"It's been so gorgeous the past few years that it's almost like it's overperforming for everyone," Starks told The Citizen. "Taking 2020 and 2021 and giving us a bright spot at the end of the year."

The exact age of the tree is unknown. Local forestry expert Walt Aikman, who consults with the museum about its ginkgo, said it's probably 150 to 170 years old. It was planted after the brick Greek Revival mansion that would become the museum was built for Auburn magnate John Seymour in 1836. But, given its size, it couldn't have been planted too long after that, Aikman and Starks said.

Some have theorized the ginkgo was brought to Auburn from its native Japan by resident and diplomat William H. Seward during his travels, Aikman said, but no proof of that origin exists.

It's also possible the tree is connected to the four ginkgos planted in the village of Aurora in 1856. Citing research by historian Dr. Linda Schwab, Aikman said those trees were brought stateside by the first U.S. consul to Japan. Another possible connection is the ginkgo behind the former Nelson Beardsley house at 194 Genesee St., which Aikman believes was built with the tree in mind.

"In the chimney is a window built into it. When you look through it, you can see the tree. And on the mantle, there are beautiful tiles with hand-painted ginkgo leaves," he said. "That's no accident."

A theory of Aikman's involves Dr. Sylvester Willard, who bought Seymour's mansion from him in 1843. An amateur botanist, Willard could be responsible for the tree's planting, Aikman said.

Whatever its origin, the exact age of the ginkgo could be calculated by coring it and extracting a cylinder with its rings. But Aikman said he would not recommend doing that to the tree.

It's far from the only ginkgo in Cayuga County: Aikman has counted 109 in the city of Auburn alone. But the size of the museum's sets it apart. Aikman, who last measured the tree in 2005, said its 62-foot height and 14.4-foot circumference made it the biggest of the county's ginkgos at a 2005 tree competition sponsored by the Cayuga County Legislature. It's surely grown since then, he added.

Some have claimed the ginkgo is also the biggest in the state, but Aikman said there's no way of verifying that. The Department of Environmental Conservation doesn't keep data on non-native trees.

Starks said one reason for the tree's size is the fact that it's a fusion of two separate ginkgos. The tree is a gymnosperm, meaning there are male and female ginkgos. The museum's is the former. Aikman said that's for the best, as the female's berries smell like "rancid urine." Planting female ginkgos, like the one behind the Cayuga County Office Building, is often avoided for that reason.

The museum's ginkgo doesn't require a lot of maintenance, Starks said. Its drooping limbs are only trimmed when they grow too heavy, or too close to the museum and the Case Research Laboratory that shares the backyard. The ginkgo did give its admirers a scare last summer, when high winds stripped some of its branches, but the damage to the tree and the property was minimal.

After the leaves fall, the museum has used them as paint brushes in art projects. Their distinct fan shape creates "interesting smears" on canvas, Starks said.

The museum also posts about the tree on social media every week during its peak brilliance, promoting the art project that takes place on its branches.

"It's just a beautiful tree. You can tell why they're so popular just by looking at it," Starks said. "We'd like folks to be more aware of it so we can pay more attention to keeping it going."

To learn more WHAT: Cayuga Museum of History & Art WHEN: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays WHERE: 203 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Admission $10 general public, $8 seniors and military, $5 students with ID, free for children 12 and younger, $15 for admission to museum and Schweinfurth Art Center next door INFO: Call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org