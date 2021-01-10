Frustration, then fun: New taproom highlights Aurora Brewing's top-to-bottom renovation

In all, Grimaldi said, it has cost him and Shelton between $200,000 and $300,000 to bring Aurora up to code.

They had to stop using the well on the property and drill a new one 230 feet deep. They had to build and wire a new room where that well's water is purified and stored in tanks as tall as the ceiling. And in the brewery, they had to install new floor drains that direct water with organic waste like hops and yeast to a new underground tank that has to be pumped a few times a week.

That's just for the water, though. Aurora also needed to widen its driveway and walkway, and add parking spots. The property needed a new septic system, which has a leach field under the backyard so big "we could have a concert here," Grimaldi said. And the bathroom needed to be rebuilt and kitchen remodeled with a grease trap and additional sinks and drains.

At times, the amount of work before Grimaldi and Shelton was so costly, so complex, that they asked themselves if it was worth the trouble.

"There was a lot of heartache — 'let's give up,' 'I don't think this is going to work,' 'let's move,' 'what are we even doing,'" Grimaldi said. "But it's great that it happened, because here we are."

