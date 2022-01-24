Funding for senior ramps available in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging and NY Connects are now accepting applications for aluminum ramps for residents of the county's rural areas age 60 and older with impaired mobility.

New funding for the ramps is available through the state Office for the Aging. Coordination and installation is provided through a partnership with independent living center ARISE.

Applicants must be 60 or older, have a doctor's statement of disability and need for a ramp, and live outside the city of Auburn. Those with the greatest physical, social and economic need will be given priority. Installation will depend on supply and funding availability.

For more information, or to obtain an application, contact the Cayuga County Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 or ccofa@cayugacounty.us.

