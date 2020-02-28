Fundraiser for multiple sclerosis organization returning to Auburn
Fundraiser for multiple sclerosis organization returning to Auburn

Susan Rusinko shoes

Susan Rusinko is fundraising for Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York by challenging local businesses to sell paper shoes. Rusinko, of Auburn, can no longer wear high heel shoes since being diagnosed with MS in 2000.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Susan Rusinko, of Auburn, is organizing the fourth annual Mock Shoe Sale throughout the month of March to support Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York.

The following area businesses will be selling cutout paper shoes to customers to raise funds: Belvedere Lounge, Curley's Restaurant, Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Kosta's Bar & Grill, Moondog's Lounge, Parker's Grille & Tap House, Swaby's Tavern, Swifty's Tavern and Tinkers Guild. 

A single shoe is $1, and "If you dare, buy a pair" is $5.

Rusinko, who has multiple sclerosis, started the sale in 2017. It refers to her love of wearing high heels, which became harder for her to wear after her diagnosis, she told The Citizen that year.

"One of the things with MS," she said, "little parts of you seem to disappear."

For more information, or to donate online, visit msrofcny.org.

