Peers in Cayuga County, a nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for people with mental health challenges, will benefit from a fundraiser taking place at The Refinery restaurant through September.
Fifty percent of proceeds from drink purchases between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesdays will be donated to the organization during that time. The funds will support the purchase of materials for Peers in Cayuga County's mission.
The restaurant is located at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.
For more information, visit refineryrestaurant.com or call (315) 515-3162.