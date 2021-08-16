Gala at Springside Inn to support veterans D.C. trip

A Stars and Stripes Gala will be held in November to support a veterans bus trip to see the monuments in their honor in Washington, D.C.

The gala will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. It will feature hors d'oeuvres, dinner and dancing to the Stan Colella Orchestra, as well as a silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $75 general admission and $60 for veterans, and semi-formal or formal attire is requested.

The gala will honor veterans, including the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 45th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. It was postponed from November 2020 due to COVID-19.

Proceeds from it will support Operation Enduring Gratitude. The group, based out of the Knights of Columbus, plans to send another two buses of veterans to Washington in May, with all expenses paid, for three days and two nights.

Tickets for the gala are available at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn, or by calling Sandy at (315) 730-6549 or Patty at (315) 246-4246.

