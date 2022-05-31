Garlock: A healthy approach to anxiety

Anxiety disorder is the most common diagnosis in the field of mental health. It is sometimes referred to as the common cold of psychiatry, affecting about one in three of us at some point.

A distinction is made between the emotion of fear and the emotion of anxiety. Fear is a legitimate response to a present danger and is clearly appropriate. Anxiety is the emotion we feel when we are anticipating or imagining something in the future.

Recently, while walking my dog one morning, suddenly a large dog about eight times her size appeared out of nowhere. I picked the little girl up and felt her trembling. I was none too calm myself. The bigger dog turned out to be friendly and not a threat. But the danger sure seemed real at the time.

We usually don’t have a problem with experiencing fear in such situations. But anxiety is different. If after getting home from my walk my heart begins to beat faster and I begin to sweat because I’m dreading the social gathering I’ve committed to attend later in the day, I am likely to perceive it as a problem. Perhaps my anxiety is associated with fearing I might be misunderstood, or that I will not be able to keep up my end of conversations. I am upset about something that is not here now. So the acceptable physical reaction I had when the dog surprised me now seems problematic.

Psychotherapist and researcher Tracy Dennis-Tiwary argues that we would do well to reconsider our negative attitude toward anxiety. She says that anxiety is not a disorder or a malfunction to be gotten rid of. Instead, like fear, it is an important signal that tells us that we may need to take some action. Of course, anxiety reactions can get out of hand, but that is because we try to mask or medicate them rather than look for the underlying issues calling for our attention.

Unlike sadness, grief or regret, anxiety is an activating emotion. As unpleasant as it can be, the restless nature of the feeling tends to drive us toward trying to find coping strategies and solutions. The author points out that anxiety can connect us to our values. We only become anxious when we care. So it is a signal that something we care about may be at risk.

Elite athletes and top-tier entertainers often describe the intense anxiety they feel before a game or performance. One comedian said, "If I don’t throw up before a performance, I don’t care enough.”

There has been much written about social media feeding anxiety in young people, especially girls. Encouraging comparison and coming up short is part of the cause, but the author argues that the central problem is that such platforms encourage one to look at oneself as a brand to be promoted with an emphasis on looking good. Anxiety results because this steers us away from more meaningful considerations. Anxiety is a sign that core values are being neglected. So anxiety is an ally that can help us correct ourselves when we have gone off course.

The author believes that increased rates of anxiety disorders among young people also result from parents dealing with children’s fear through the lens of our cultural emphasis on maximizing feeling good and avoiding feeling bad. Anxiety is clearly an unpleasant experience. But it is a bad idea to give children the message that unpleasant feelings should be gotten rid of rather than heeded. Through avoidance, anxiety begins to control choices rather than informing them. If the child is uncomfortable going to a party, this should be an occasion for confronting issues rather than turning down the party invitation. She recommends the motto, “Own it so it doesn’t own you.” An episode of anxiety calls for attention, and ongoing anxiety calls for action.

Dr. Dennis-Tiwary’s research reminds me of the work of the missionary surgeon to India Paul Brand and his book, "Pain: The Gift Nobody Wants." He documents his discovery that the deformities caused by leprosy are not caused by the disease, but by the insensitivity to pain it causes, leading to constant injuries.

The long, sad history of celebrities who have died from drug overdoses suggests the tragic consequences of avoiding painful emotions instead of attending to them. Marilyn Monroe, Janis Joplin, John Belushi, Prince, Tom Petty and many others have succumbed to this pattern. The current epidemic of drug overdoses suggests that this is a lesson still to be learned.

Dr. Victor Garlock, a retired psychology professor at Cayuga Community College, is the author of “The Gift of Psychology,” a recently published collection of monthly articles originally published in The Citizen during the past six years. He is also author of the earlier book “Your Genius Within: Sleep, Dreams, and Hypnosis.” Dr. Garlock offers a limited number of personal counseling sessions at The Center, a holistic health center in Auburn. For information, call (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0