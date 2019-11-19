People with multiple personalities are among the most interesting cases in clinical psychology. Such people experience two or more distinctive personalities or identities. The general public first became aware of this phenomenon with the release in 1957 of the movie “The Three Faces of Eve,” a true story starring Joanne Woodward and described by its producers as the most fantastic personal story ever told.
The splitting off or dissociation that occurs in dissociative identity disorder (previously multiple personality disorder) demonstrates the amazing connection between the mind and the body. A woman with nine personalities I once worked with was lactose intolerant except when the teenage boy, Brad, was in charge of the body. He could go out for ice cream with no ill effects. And Billy Milligan, a famous case history, had severe lower back pain in one alter but not in others. In a case reported in this month’s Scientific American, a woman who claimed to be blind in some personalities had the usual vision brain waves absent during those times.
Some have doubted the authenticity of such cases because the presence of as many as a dozen distinct personalities within one person flies in the face of our experience of living within a single identity. But the evidence is clear that these cases exist and are more prevalent than previously thought. And this alternate way of organizing consciousness and identity is not quite as alien as we might think.
A friend of mine recently told me that one interesting but troubling aspect of living with her 15-year-old daughter is figuring out which personality will show up at the dinner table. Will it be the fashion model, the tomboy, the cynic or the little girl?
A major task for teenagers is trying on different states of consciousness to eventually arrive at a reasonably stable identity and self-image. But even among adults, there continues to be variations in the sense of self from one context to another. There are differences in my verbal style and emotional tone when with friends as opposed to being on the job. And another level of consciousness may prevail when I’m alone with my spouse. But we generally have a sense of a single identity that is more or less always in charge.
You have free articles remaining.
And then there is a context in which we display a second consciousness or intelligence separate from our daytime personality. An alternate entity within manifests itself in the creation of our nighttime dreams. Often our dreams seem bizarre, but there is no doubt that they are creative products, often with solid characters, plots and vivid scenery.
A while back, 51-year-old Ben came to see me with a list of goals he wanted to achieve through hypnosis. Just before his 50th birthday he had had a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery. Although he had achieved physical recovery, he was frustrated because he was unable to get himself to return to anything approaching the rigorous routines that in the past had helped him achieve success in the business world and complete an impressive array of other life projects.
He wanted me to hypnotize him to get out of bed every day by 6 a.m., spend 20 minutes in meditation and 40 minutes working out in his home gym, and get to his office by 7:30 a.m. The rest of the day was to be equally tightly scheduled, and he was to limit time spent watching music videos and visiting online travel brochures featuring remote natural settings. He said he couldn’t believe how lazy and distracted he had become, and was sick and tired of it.
I told him that I didn’t think it was a good idea to use hypnosis until we got a clear picture of what was going on and why he was feeling pulled in different directions at the same time. I introduced the idea that we all have what I call normal multiple personalities. He ended up identifying the singer, the tree-hugger, the hippie, the comedian and, of course, the dictator who wanted no interference with his rigid plans. These are only metaphors, but thinking about them literally helped Ben convert the dictator into a chairman of the board and find a new balance among these characters without, as the dictator predicted, succumbing to a life of decadent laziness.
By thinking of the phenomenon of multiple personality as only an exaggeration of the complexity that exists in all of us, we might learn to listen more carefully to ourselves and live a richer and more balanced life.