Garlock: Contemplating anxiety and the fear of death

Anxiety is so widely encountered among psychotherapists that it is referred to as “the common cold of psychiatry.”

Anxiety takes many forms, including social anxiety, specific phobias or overall general anxiety and worry.

In his book "Staring at the Sun: Overcoming the Terror of Death," psychiatrist and best-selling author Irvin Yalom argues that often underlying these struggles with anxiety is the fundamental human fear of the inevitable reality of our own death.

Graves and burial sites are the earliest archaeological evidence of our ancestors. It is clear that attempting to cope with the troubling and mysterious nature of death was a priority for humans as early as 75,000 years ago.

In my own experience as a counselor and psychotherapist, I’ve encountered people who are not only aware of their death anxiety, but feel overwhelmed by it. But for most of us, death anxiety is below the level of consciousness and covered over with the strategies of denial, diversion or displacement.

Displacement occurs when the fear is felt but is blamed on something else, such as fears of heights or personal rejection. Diversion can work pretty well, but many troubling behaviors like gambling, overworking, drug addiction, alcoholism or shopping addiction keep thoughts of death at bay, at the cost of making life unmanageable.

Death denial can be a private affair where although I know intellectually that death is inevitable, it somehow feels that it doesn’t apply to me. This seems to be the quiet denial of death seen in many young people. On a collective level, most of the 4,000 native or indigenous religions and the five major religions of the world lend support to the strategy of denial by presenting one form or another of belief in the continuation of life after death.

As a psychotherapist attempting to support a particular person, it is helpful to determine which aspect of death is the most frightening. Sometimes Woody Allen’s words, “I’m not afraid of death; I just don’t want to be there when it happens,” capture the fear that may be related to having watched grandparents or parents suffer a painful dying process.

Or the focus might be on contemplating the loss of all that life entails. The idea of the end of the sights, sounds and tastes of everyday existence can be painful. And more painful is contemplating the loss of the relationships, the loves of family and friends, the connections that make life worthwhile. Almost paradoxically, it has become clear to me that the best antidote to these lonely contemplations is to engage as fully as possible with one’s community of loved ones during whatever time remains.

All of this is difficult to face, but for some, even more dreaded is the idea of being forgotten, the idea that one’s life has meant nothing more than a brief moment of existence. This fear often generates questions about the meaning of life itself. What was it all worth if soon it will be as though I never walked on the earth at all?

As life nears its end, many of us taste the bitter fruit of regret: “Why did I spend so much time away from my family trying to make money?” “Why did I get caught up in bitterness and anger and separate myself from family or friends?” These thoughts tend to aggravate the fear of death as we come to feel we have no time left to change course. But Yalom points out that there is always time, and that the only way to combat regrets is to determine to live the present without creating more of them. In fact, he believes the more we live fully today, the less fear we will feel when facing death.

Though few of us leave behind enduring monuments or creative works, Yalom introduces the concept of “rippling” to describe how, like a stone thrown in the water creates ripples that go on, the influences of a well-lived life go on long after memories have faded.

Ultimately, Yalom insists that if contemplated correctly, an awareness of death can be redemptive rather than terrifying. This idea is captured in the words of Sogya Rinpoche from "The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying":

"When we finally know we are dying, and all other sentient beings are dying with us, we start to have a burning, almost heartbreaking sense of the fragility and preciousness of each moment and each being, and from this can grow a deep, clear, limitless compassion for all beings.”