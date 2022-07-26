Garlock: Coping with changing memory in the elderly

My book, "Your Genius Within," provides examples of how we all possess a kind of inner wisdom that informs us and helps us cope with the challenges of life. The book focuses on how the evidence for this emerges when we look at our dreams and also through our experiences under hypnosis.

There is a somewhat different kind of inner intelligence that appears among the elderly. The form it takes can be difficult to handle for both the aging and their loved ones or caregivers. I’m talking about the dramatic decrease in short-term memory that occurs side by side with a sharpened and often vivid recall of the more distant past. Grandma can go on about the color of her dress and the smells in the spring air the day she met grandpa as a teenager. But she can’t remember whether or not she took her morning pills just now.

This deterioration of short-term memory and enhancement of long-term memory is rooted in structural changes happening in the aging brain. There is a significant decline in the number of brain cells during every decade after the age of 50. By 80, some areas of the brain have shrunk by more than 30%. At the same time, some of the higher intellectual areas of the brain see less of a loss of cells and an actual increase in certain connections between cells. This shows up in a surprising growth in vocabulary and an increase in certain kinds of abstract thinking among healthy seniors.

Developmental psychologists describe what are called “developmental tasks” that occur at specific stages of life. Toddlers are sometimes referred to as the “terrible twos” because they can be stubborn and oppositional. But these traits are necessary in order for them to accomplish the developmental task of carving out autonomy for themselves. Similarly, teenagers can be moody and unpredictable because they are trying out different roles and strategies to achieve a firm identity.

But what could be the wisdom behind a troubling decrease in short-term memory in those in the final stages of life? In his book, "The Force Of Character and the Lasting Life," psychoanalyst James Hillman argues that a loosening of contact with everyday life and a deepening of the connection with personal history may serve an aging person well. Seniors spend more time looking back, taking stock in a kind of “life review.” Present circumstances and facts must take a backseat to accomplishing this goal.

A tug-of-war sometimes happens between an older person bathing in the waters of the past and a younger loved one trying to drag them back to the realities of present-day dry land.

Dr. Hillman describes this tug-of-war between a patient of his, a woman in her 60s, and her 90-year-old mother. According to his patient, the two were engaged in almost constant combat. There were mother-daughter issues going back decades, but the fights were most often about facts. Daughter was constantly reminding mother about dates, names, times, dosages — all of the details of everyday life. Mother refused to cooperate and would conveniently forget things, like instructions on how to use the TV, the phone or the icemaker. Instead, she spent her time reminiscing. When interrupted in that, she became stubbornly depressed and silent.

Both mother and daughter were motivated by fear. Mother undoubtedly felt her mind slipping, and her response was to try to re-find herself in the familiar life stories that had always defined her. Daughter also felt her mother slipping away, but feared all that reminiscing would culminate in her losing her mother in the receding darkness of the past.

Recent research by cognitive psychologist and neuroscientist Daniel Levitin suggests a helpful strategy. Expanded brain pathways develop from new experiences — but only when they are tied to meaningful past associations. So, when she meets her great-granddaughter, the older lady at first only sees the face of her sister from seven decades ago. But new stories from the child might go a long way in tying the past and the present together, resulting in improved brain functioning.

Both Hillman and Levitin describe memory as less like retrieving an old photograph or sound recording and more like a creative activity of the imagination. This explains why members of the same family can get into heated disagreements about what "really happened" back then. So another suggestion is to use activities, like music, literature or visual arts, to help an older person creatively tell the meaningful stories that tie past and present together.